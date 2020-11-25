Walter Robinson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Walter Robinson, Sr., one of the Tuskegee Airmen commemorated on our 2017 concert has Died –

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Walter Robinson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Walter Robinson, Sr., one of the Tuskegee Airmen commemorated on our 2017 concert has Died –

Walter Robinson, Sr., one of the Tuskegee Airmen commemorated on our 2017 concert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“National Memorial Day Concert on Twitter: “We are saddened to share the passing of Walter Robinson, Sr., one of the Tuskegee Airmen commemorated on our 2017 concert. He passed away on his 100th birthday, one day after friends and family held a parade for him. Our deepest sympathy to his family. Rest in peace. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.