Walter Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walter Scott Cornelius has Died.

Walter Scott Cornelius has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Chad Aultman 21h · I am super reluctant to post this but (being vulnerable even if its only dancing) but am going to in hopes it might help someone. I have been in a really tough spot the past two weeks off and on, grief is like that sometimes. Hearing of the passing of two buddies of mine William Dwyer IV and Walter Scott Cornelius back to back in two days really can rip open any healing when it comes to loss. I have been taught by moving a muscle and you can change a thought, so last night late at home I threw some shoes on and decided to dance. I literally went from being super sad to smiling and cheerful. No matter where your at in your journey get up and move around it sure helped me. **I do not own the rights to the music**