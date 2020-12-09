Walter Williams Death -Dead – Obituary : Economist and freedom fighter, Walter Williams has Died .
Economist and freedom fighter, Walter Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
We were very sad to hear of the passing of groundbreaking economist and freedom fighter, Walter Williams. We lost a great one this week.
You can read about Walter Williams's legacy at the National Review here: https://t.co/gEcKYa2KSM
— AFP New Mexico (@AFPNM) December 9, 2020
AFP New Mexico @AFPNM We were very sad to hear of the passing of groundbreaking economist and freedom fighter, Walter Williams. We lost a great one this week. You can read about Walter Williams’s legacy at the National Review here:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.