Walter Williams Death -Dead : Walter Williams has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

The Heritage Foundation 15 mins · Heritage is mourning the loss of Walter Williams. “Walter’s voice and knowledge extended beyond the classroom. His frequent lectures at Heritage always packed our auditorium,” said Heritage President Kay C. James in a statement today (https://herit.ag/3okM2YW). “He authored 10 books and hundreds of articles for scholarly journals. He also found time to serve on the boards of many think tanks and organizations. As a member of our advisory board, Walter frequently contributed to our publications, offering his sage advice on economic topics of the day. “Whatever the venue—including his nationally syndicated newspaper column or in Congressional hearing rooms—Walter was never shy about criticizing public policies he believed were harmful to economic growth and to the minority groups they were supposed to benefit. “His scholarly work merited various awards, including the Foundation for Economic Education Adam Smith Award, the Veterans of Foreign Wars U.S. News Media Award, and The Fund for American Studies lifetime achievement award. His dedication to free markets and free peoples informed and inspired millions. He will be missed.”

Tributes

Jason LeClair wrote

I remember listening to him when he filled in for Rush Limbaugh in the 90s. He had a great sense of humor. I laughed when he demanded fathers day cards from all of the families he supported through his taxes. He will be missed.

Steve Fodor wrote

A real hero. A well spoken highly educated man who devoted himself to educating many. He is missed by myself and anyone who ever listened to his logic. Brilliant man. Rest in peace and prayers for the family.

Kevin Roznowski wrote

What a great loss. Listened to him for years on the Rush Limbaugh show when he filled in. Every liberal out there should read his works, they would learn so much. He will be very missed.