Wambali Mkandawire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Musician Wambali Mkandawire has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Musician Wambali Mkandawire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Musician Wambali Mkandawire has died at Mzuzu Central Hospital from COVID19. May His Soul Rest in Peace
— Malawi Breaking News (@MalawiBreaking) January 31, 2021
Malawi Breaking News @MalawiBreaking Musician Wambali Mkandawire has died at Mzuzu Central Hospital from COVID19. May His Soul Rest in Peace
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.