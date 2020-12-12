Wan-go H. C. Weng Death -Dead – Obituary : Wan-go H. C. Weng has Died .
Wan-go H. C. Weng has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Wan-go H. C. Weng, whose generosity knew no bounds. An eminent collector, scholar and friend of the MFA, Mr. Weng gave more than 200 works to the Museum over the years. We will miss his creativity, humor and passion for learning. pic.twitter.com/H8lqPVSLfX
— Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) December 12, 2020
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston @mfaboston We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Wan-go H. C. Weng, whose generosity knew no bounds. An eminent collector, scholar and friend of the MFA, Mr. Weng gave more than 200 works to the Museum over the years. We will miss his creativity, humor and passion for learning.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.