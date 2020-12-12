Wan-go H. C. Weng Death -Dead – Obituary : Wan-go H. C. Weng has Died .

Wan-go H. C. Weng Death -Dead – Obituary : Wan-go H. C. Weng has Died .

Wan-go H. C. Weng has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston @mfaboston We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Wan-go H. C. Weng, whose generosity knew no bounds. An eminent collector, scholar and friend of the MFA, Mr. Weng gave more than 200 works to the Museum over the years. We will miss his creativity, humor and passion for learning. ⁣

