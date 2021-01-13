Wandi Nzimande Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wandi Nzimande has Died .

Wandi Nzimande has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Thabiso Mnguni @ThabisoKofi I’m saddened by the news of the passing on of Wandi Nzimande. One of my goals was to meet and interview him on the business world for my personal archives. At inception of Kofi Kulcha, I made sure to include a dedication to him and @loxionKULcA on our site #RIPDJ1D

