Wandile Nzimande Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :icon and pioneer Wandile “DJ1D” Nzimande has Died .

icon and pioneer Wandile “DJ1D” Nzimande has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The South African Hip Hop fraternity mourns the death of icon and pioneer Wandile "DJ1D" Nzimande, we'd like to send our condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace #RIPDJ1D pic.twitter.com/GFxBlFuihd — #SAHHA2020 (@SA_HipHopAwards) January 13, 2021

