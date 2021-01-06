Wang Yiliang Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Exiled mainland Chinese writer and dissident Wang Yiliang has Died .
Exiled mainland Chinese writer and dissident Wang Yiliang has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Exiled mainland Chinese writer and dissident Wang Yiliang has died of lung complications from late-stage esophageal cancer in Thailand. He was aged 58.
Read more: https://t.co/5IRFLZlGIt#AppleDailyENG
— Apple Daily HK 蘋果日報 (@appledaily_hk) January 6, 2021
Apple Daily HK 蘋果日報 @appledaily_hk Exiled mainland Chinese writer and dissident Wang Yiliang has died of lung complications from late-stage esophageal cancer in Thailand. He was aged 58. Read more: https://bit.ly/39bgKy6
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.