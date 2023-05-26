Wanted accused arrested in LDP plot allotment scam by Vigilance Bureau

LDP plot allotment scam suspect : Wanted accused arrested in LDP plot allotment scam: VB

A suspect who was wanted in connection with the locally displaced persons (LDP) plot allotment scam has been apprehended by the Economic Offence wing of the Vigilance Bureau. He had evaded arrest since the VB registered a case against him last year.

News Source : The Tribune India

