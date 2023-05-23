Lakaria Moore : Wanted: Christopher Wayne Carter for murder of Lakaria Moore

The Lubbock Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 39-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old woman named Lakaria Moore. Christopher Carter is the suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The police have deemed him dangerous and have advised the public not to approach him. Initially, Moore was reported missing on Sunday, but the case escalated into a homicide investigation after investigators found Carter’s vehicle near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650, along with the body of a deceased woman, who was later identified as Moore. The LPD’s Major Crimes unit is handling the investigation and has executed a search warrant at a residence related to the case. Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Christopher Carter is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

News Source : Gabriel Monte

