Wanted SFJ member Jaswinder Singh declared proclaimed offender in Model Jail tiffin bomb case: NIA

Jaswinder Singh alias “Multani” declared proclaimed offender in Model Jail tiffin bomb case: NIA : Wanted member of terror group SFJ declared proclaimed offender in Model Jail tiffin bomb case

A member of the banned terrorist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), currently residing in Germany, has been declared a proclaimed offender in the Model Jail tiffin bomb case of April 2022 by a special NIA court in Chandigarh. Jaswinder Singh, also known as “Multani,” has been identified as the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb outside Model Jail in Burail, Chandigarh, with the intention of causing terror and violence. The NIA court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Multani, who has also been declared a proclaimed offender under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The National Investigation Agency has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh and issued a lookout circular against him. Investigations have revealed that Multani was recruiting, motivating, and radicalizing the youth of Punjab through social media while also coordinating the movement of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Pakistan into India. The tiffin bomb case was originally registered against unknown persons by the Chandigarh Police under the Explosive Substances Act, but the NIA subsequently took over the case and re-registered it with additional provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read Full story : NIA court declares Khalistani terrorist proclaimed offender in Model Jail Tiffin Bomb case /

News Source : Press Trust Of India

Khalistani terrorist Model Jail Tiffin Bomb case Proclaimed offender NIA court Terrorism charges