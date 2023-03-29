War hero Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh passes away at 95 #IndianBrave #MahaVirChakra #AVSM #VirChakra #LestWeForgetIndia

Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh, a war hero and #IndianBrave, who was awarded the #MahaVirChakra, #AVSM, and #VirChakra, breathed his last on 29th March 2020 at the age of 95. His unparalleled sacrifices and heroic acts will always be remembered with respect and admiration. #LestWeForgetIndia his dedication and unwavering commitment to the Indian Air Force, which he served with courage and distinction during times of war and peace.

On this day, March 29, 2020, India lost one of its most iconic war heroes, Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh, MahaVir Chakra, AVSM, Vir Chakra. The nation mourned the loss of this brave and valiant warrior who had served his country with distinction and honor for many decades. His life was a testament to the indomitable spirit of grit, courage, and dedication that permeated the Indian armed forces.

Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh was born in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, in 1925. He joined the Indian Air Force in 1943, at the young age of 18, and from then on, he never looked back. His achievements and accolades are numerous, reflecting his dedication and commitment to serving his country to the best of his abilities. During his career, he flew a variety of planes, from Dakotas to Vampires and Hunters, and was involved in several decisive battles.

He was awarded the MahaVir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award, for his exceptional bravery and leadership during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. He distinguished himself by leading his squadron of Gnat fighters in several successful missions against the Pakistani Air Force. He was also awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, for his bravery and leadership during the 1971 war against Pakistan. He was also honored with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, India’s second-highest peacetime military award, for his distinguished service and exceptional leadership.

Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh’s life was an inspiration to generations of Indians, especially those who aspire to join the armed forces. He symbolized the best of Indian values, including courage, honor, and service to the nation. His passing is a great loss to India, but his legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of warriors to serve their country with passion, dedication, and honor.

Today, we remember Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh and pay tribute to his extraordinary life and service. We salute him for his commitment to the Indian Armed Forces and the nation, and we vow to uphold his legacy of courage, bravery, and selflessness. We must never forget the sacrifices and contributions of our brave men and women in uniform, and we must honor them by supporting and caring for their families and loved ones. Long live the memory of Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh-India’s war hero, a true son of the soil, and a fearless warrior.

