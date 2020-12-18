Ward White Death -Dead – Obituary : Ward White has Died .
Ward White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We are very saddened to hear of the passing of one of our best Managers at the Club we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends RIP Ward White pic.twitter.com/JrslSJsnMl
— Maybole Juniors Football Club (The Bole) (@maybolejnrsfc) December 18, 2020
