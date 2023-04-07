Warning: Deadly Virus Resurfaces after Dog Fatality

A dangerous virus has reappeared in humans following the death of a domestic dog. The virus has the potential to cause fatalities.

Canadian Pet Dog Dies of Bird Flu – A Warning to Pet Owners

A Canadian pet dog has recently died after being diagnosed with bird flu or avian influenza. The authorities are now worried that the virus could infect humans again. The Ontario dog, which was not identified by breed or age, was found to be infected after eating a dead wild goose that was infected. The dog developed symptoms and eventually died. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted an autopsy and found that the dog’s respiratory system was affected.

According to the CFIA, this is the first documented case of this kind in Canada. The dog had shown clinical signs of avian flu and was confirmed to have the H5N1 strain. However, the risk of the virus spreading to humans is still low, based on available data from Canada. The authority assured the public that there is no indication that pets can transmit the virus to humans.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has already warned dog owners to be vigilant when walking their pets near the coast during the bird flu outbreak. Andrew Pollard, a professor at Oxford University’s Institute of Epidemiology, said that it was not surprising that the dog was infected. The virus has killed millions of birds worldwide in the last two years and has also affected other animals, such as seals, otters, and porpoises. Last month, the virus killed two bottlenose dolphins in Devon and Pembrokeshire.

The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has warned that mammals could act as “mixing vessels” for different viruses. The group expressed concern that a new variant could emerge that would be more harmful to humans. The H5N1 strain already has a high human mortality rate of around 50%. In the last two decades, 870 people worldwide have contracted avian influenza, and 457 deaths have been reported.

Pet owners are advised not to feed their pets raw bird or poultry meat or let them play with dead wild birds outside. Instead, the authorities recommend pet owners seek the guidance of their veterinarian if their pets exhibit any symptoms of animal flu.

Scientists have urged the government to develop a new bird flu vaccine immediately before it spreads more effectively amongst humans. Health experts have also urged people to be vigilant and watch for symptoms of bird flu, especially if they had close contact with birds or were in any location where the virus has been prevalent. According to the National Health Service (NHS), the main symptoms of bird flu in humans include high fever, pain in the muscles, headache, cough or shortness of breath, diarrhea, chest pain, abdominal pain, nose, and gum bleeding, and conjunctivitis.

Conclusion

The recent death of a pet dog from bird flu in Canada should serve as a warning to pet owners worldwide. Although the risk of transmission to humans is low, the high mortality rate of the virus underscores the need for vigilance and caution. Pet owners should keep their pets from eating raw poultry, dead wild birds or playing with them. If their pets display flu-like symptoms, the owners should seek the advice of veterinarians. Scientists are also urging governments to develop a new bird flu vaccine urgently to prevent the virus from spreading more effectively among humans.