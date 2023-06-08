Warning for those who had cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico: Fungal meningitis outbreak linked to clinics, 3 dead in Texas

fungal meningitis and Matamoros surgery victims : Hidalgo County warns of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgeries in Matamoros, Mexico; three dead, 220 potentially infected, and 23 cases in Hidalgo County, says Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, as they may have been exposed to a potentially deadly fungal meningitis. The disease, identified as fusarium solani, has hospitalized four individuals in Hidalgo County, Texas, with three fatalities in the state and up to 220 possible infections across the US. There may be 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez has urged those at risk to seek medical attention, stating that the mortality rate for the disease is between 40% and 45%.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

