Warren Berlinger Death -Dead – Obituary : Warren Berlinger, whose lengthy career as a character actor featured roles in “Happy Days” has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Warren Berlinger Death -Dead – Obituary : Warren Berlinger, whose lengthy career as a character actor featured roles in “Happy Days” has Died .

Warren Berlinger, whose lengthy career as a character actor featured roles in “Happy Days” has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Paul Cogan @PaulCogan Warren Berlinger, whose lengthy career as a character actor featured roles in “Happy Days, “Murder, She Wrote,” “Friends,” and more, has died at 83.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.