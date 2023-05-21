“Warren County crash victims” : Two killed in Warren County crash in Ohio, victims unidentified

Two Dead in Warren County Crash, Suspects Unidentified

A two-vehicle collision in Warren County on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of two individuals, as reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 48 and East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township. The investigation revealed that Mary Huelsman, 57, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48 when it collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu heading eastbound on Lytle Five Points Road. Both vehicles veered off the road and collided with a wooden utility pole on the right side. Huelsman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kettering Health, while both occupants of the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed by OSP, and it is uncertain if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

