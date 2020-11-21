Warren Green Death -Dead : Blackpool Football Academy Manager Warren Green has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“Blackpool FC on Twitter: “🧡 It is with immense sadness that Blackpool Football Club reports the passing of Academy Manager Warren Green at the age of 46.”

🧡 It is with immense sadness that Blackpool Football Club reports the passing of Academy Manager Warren Green at the age of 46.https://t.co/ADsicscsGE pic.twitter.com/RpCrcCEXdb — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) November 20, 2020

Tributes

RIP Wozza. A truly great being and a phenomenal coach. Thanks for helping mould me into the person and coach I am today. Absolutely gutted that your gone. RIP Warren Green. Legend. Love ya bud pic.twitter.com/J6zyx8lVSx — luke kennedy (@dj_elljay) November 20, 2020

Extremely sad news of the death of Warren Green. My thoughts go out to all his family and everyone associated with Blackpool Football Club at this difficult and sad time. RIP — Lewis Cuss (@CUSSLEWIS) November 20, 2020

R.I.P Warren Green, rivalry steps aside at times like this, thoughts with his family, friends & Blackpool football club. #pnefc #bfc https://t.co/CojJF4s6Mm — Steve Ward (@WardyPne) November 20, 2020

The thoughts and prayers of everyone associated with @AcademyOUFC are with the family of Blackpool Academy Manager Warren Green who has passed away at the age of 46. https://t.co/D1FgLCrJoL — Oxford United Academy (@AcademyOUFC) November 20, 2020