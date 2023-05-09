Warren man accused of abusing infant daughter : Macomb Daily: Warren Man Accused of Infant Daughter Abuse Likely to Receive Plea Deal

Warren Man Accused of Infant Daughter’s Abuse Likely to Get a Plea Deal – Macomb Daily

A Warren man accused of violently shaking his two-month-old daughter has reached a tentative agreement with Macomb County prosecutors. Lonny Aaron Lancaster Jr. appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges of first-degree child abuse. His attorney, James Galen, has gained an adjournment of the case until June 20 to finalize the proposed deal that would see Lancaster pleading to a lower charge, second-degree child abuse, with sentencing guidelines of between probation and 17 months behind bars. He would get credit for the more than five months he has served.

If the deal is approved, Lancaster would serve a short time behind bars, with second-degree child abuse first offense carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison while first-degree child abuse is punishable by up to life in prison. State officials are seeking to revoke Lancaster’s parental rights to the abused child, a two-year-old son, and a recently born third child. Lancaster is fighting the effort, with his family in attendance at the hearing to show support.

News Source : Jameson Cook

Source Link :Plea deal likely for Warren man accused of abusing infant daughter – Macomb Daily/