“Warren Ohio home intrusion” today : Warren, Ohio resident Marcus Lowery charged with burglary and reckless discharge of firearm after allegedly breaking into home and firing gun into ceiling.

Warren, Ohio Resident Marcus Lowery Allegedly Breaks into Home and Fires Gun into Ceiling today 2023.

Marcus Lowery, 27, from Warren, Ohio, has been charged with aggravated burglary, improperly discharging a firearm and aggravated menacing after threatening a woman and her new partner with a gun. The police report stated that Lowery questioned the woman about her new partner earlier in the day and then fired the gun at the ceiling during the incident. Lowery pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court again on 1 June.

News Source : Michael Reiner

