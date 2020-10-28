Warren Strain Death : Warren Strain of Madison, MS Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

Warren Strain has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

Our dear friend and former colleague Warren Strain has passed away. I teased Warren all the time about his beautiful eyes. He would always laugh. Please pray for my sweet Sandra, their two children, all of their family and friends. Warren will be so deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/4NckxzeVct — Maggie Wade (@MaggieWade9) October 27, 2020

Tributes

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Warren Strain in his passing. Warren was one of the most genuine people I’ve ever known. May you find peace Warren… you will be missed! #praying4Warren pic.twitter.com/K3XBkShxxd — Hinds County EMA (@HindsEOC) October 27, 2020

Warren Strain and I did campus radio broadcasts together when we were MSU students. Warren was a great reporter and a dedicated public administrator. He cast a long shadow and will be missed. Hail State, classmate. pic.twitter.com/obcRMHTd9w — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) October 27, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Madison Alderman Warren Strain on his recent passing. We are thankful for his service to the community and his past public service to the law enforcement community. May you find peace during this difficult time. — Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (@CountyHinds) October 27, 2020