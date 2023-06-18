Warren Villa, Vice Mayor of San Juan City, Passes Away

San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa Passes Away

The city of San Juan mourns the passing of Vice Mayor Warren Villa. Villa, who served as the city’s vice mayor since 2016, passed away on August 13, 2021.

Villa was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the people of San Juan. He was instrumental in implementing various programs and initiatives aimed at promoting the welfare of the city’s residents.

The city government of San Juan expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Vice Mayor Villa’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, integrity, and unwavering dedication to public service.

