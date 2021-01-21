Warren Woods Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : sports broadcaster Warren Woods has Died.

sports broadcaster Warren Woods has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Regina Pats Hockey Club 17h · The Pats would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family & friends of longtime sports broadcaster Warren Woods, who passed away earlier today. Thank you for all the memories. Your tremendous passion for sports & the Queen City won't be forgotten.

Source: Regina Pats Hockey Club – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Melodee Ann

My deepest condolences to his family. Such sad news

Brock Krushlucki

Spent time and had conversations with Warren before. RIP and condolences to his family. He seemed like a genuine guy.

Lynnette Meyers

Sincerest Condolences to Woodsy’s family and friends.



Bryan Raymond

I’ve known Woodsy since 1975 when he was was at CKSO and I was at Laurentian. He was a very classy sports caster and he loved his adopted city! Rest easy my friend!

Kevin Henry

Our deepest condolences to his family. He def was a staple for years in the Regina sports scene.

Cindy Empringham

Sending prayers and condolences to his friends and family. R.I.P. Woodsy

Joyce Holt

Rest in peace Warren! You and Jack can reminisce upstairs! We lost a good one!

Kenny Scriver

Very sad to hear..

I lived in regina 20 years. Had many encounters with Warren through our work places. Met him a few times in the off hours..

Always found him to be a gentle kind soul… he will be missed by all that knew him…… See More

Pamela Vizina

Oh I’m so sorry to hear this. Rest in peace Warren Woods. Seems you are gone to soon.

Aaron Silverthorne

What terrible news! My condolences to his family and friends. I pillar lost but not forgotten.

Cal Loef

Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends.

Harold Silzer

Our condolences to family and many friends. He will definitely be missed

Maryann McCoy

My deepest sympathy to his family. We will miss him in the Regina community and beyond,



Donna Schoettler

Oh my. What shocking news. Our deepest condolences.

Wendy Klein Munro

Oh my, so sad. Always watched global sports with him. Gone miss him at the pats game. Rip