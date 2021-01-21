Warren Woods Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : sports broadcaster Warren Woods has Died.
sports broadcaster Warren Woods has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
Regina Pats Hockey Club 17h · The Pats would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family & friends of longtime sports broadcaster Warren Woods, who passed away earlier today. Thank you for all the memories. Your tremendous passion for sports & the Queen City won’t be forgotten. 546546 80 Comments 255 Shares Like Comment Share
Tributes
Melodee Ann
My deepest condolences to his family. Such sad news
Brock Krushlucki
Spent time and had conversations with Warren before. RIP and condolences to his family. He seemed like a genuine guy.
Lynnette Meyers
Sincerest Condolences to Woodsy’s family and friends.
Bryan Raymond
I’ve known Woodsy since 1975 when he was was at CKSO and I was at Laurentian. He was a very classy sports caster and he loved his adopted city! Rest easy my friend!
Kevin Henry
Our deepest condolences to his family. He def was a staple for years in the Regina sports scene.
Cindy Empringham
Sending prayers and condolences to his friends and family. R.I.P. Woodsy
Joyce Holt
Rest in peace Warren! You and Jack can reminisce upstairs! We lost a good one!
Kenny Scriver
Very sad to hear..
I lived in regina 20 years. Had many encounters with Warren through our work places. Met him a few times in the off hours..
Always found him to be a gentle kind soul… he will be missed by all that knew him…… See More
Pamela Vizina
Oh I’m so sorry to hear this. Rest in peace Warren Woods. Seems you are gone to soon.
Aaron Silverthorne
What terrible news! My condolences to his family and friends. I pillar lost but not forgotten.
Cal Loef
Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends.
Harold Silzer
Our condolences to family and many friends. He will definitely be missed
Maryann McCoy
My deepest sympathy to his family. We will miss him in the Regina community and beyond,
Donna Schoettler
Oh my. What shocking news. Our deepest condolences.
Wendy Klein Munro
Oh my, so sad. Always watched global sports with him. Gone miss him at the pats game. Rip
