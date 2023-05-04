“Warship drone defense” : Exploring the capabilities of the UK’s formidable warship that will protect London from drone attacks during the coronation.

Britain’s most powerful warship, HMS Diamond, will be stationed on the Thames to protect King Charles during his coronation. The Type 45 destroyer has advanced firepower and radars capable of detecting missiles and drones. The ship can carry up to 48 Sea Viper missiles and can guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously towards targets. The Navy has stated that the warship is in London to “celebrate the Coronation” and will host a series of VIP cocktail parties and performances by the Royal Marines band. However, naval sources have said that it would only take a “flick of a switch” to activate its air defence systems. The ship’s radars can spot and track stealth targets the size of a cricket ball travelling at three times the speed of sound from a distance of 250 miles.

Despite the presence of the warship, police have admitted that they are powerless to stop protesters from disrupting the Coronation. A Met Police chief has conceded that anti-monarchists will be able to wave placards along the procession route, which will be watched by a global TV audience of hundreds of millions. Hardline campaign group Republic has said that 1,700 of its members will be protesting in Trafalgar Square on King Charles and the Queen Consort’s route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. There are also concerns that eco-mobs such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil will try to disrupt events over the weekend. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan has vowed that anyone suspected of criminal behaviour “camouflaged as protests” will be arrested immediately. However, he admitted that the police can only intervene if the protest becomes criminal.

A total of 11,500 police officers will be on duty in central London during the Coronation, the same number that guarded Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral last September. Met chiefs have revealed that there will be even more visiting VIPs this time than at the funeral. The police response to Coronation-related events, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, is being run by the Met in a bomb-proof operations basement near Waterloo. Snipers will be in static positions on the big day. For the first time on a state occasion, police will use live facial recognition cameras to identify suspects in the crowd wanted for criminal offences. However, Britain’s liberal laws mean that the cameras cannot be used on known terrorist suspects or agitators from climate and anti-royal groups.

Republic spokesman Graham Smith has said that the group has had two meetings with the Met and numerous phone conversations. He said that the police have repeatedly said that they have no concerns about Republic’s plans. However, he added that the group had received a letter from a Home Office police powers unit warning that new legislation allows officers to arrest protesters “locking on” to railings or glueing themselves to roads. Mr Smith said that the group would not be deterred and would be protesting.

Fears of a lone wolf Coronation attack were reinforced by the arrest of a man in a security scare at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Mr Adelekan has said that the incident had been reviewed as part of the Coronation security plan and that the police were happy with arrangements.

News Source : Mike Sullivan,Jerome Starkey

