“Wartburg shooting” today : Wartburg shooting leaves one dead and one injured

Wartburg shooting leaves one dead and another injured today 2023.

An off-duty police captain was shot and injured while his passenger was killed in Bruynshill, Wartburg, after two suspects opened fire on his vehicle. The captain was shot on the right side of his back after two men in a gold Toyota Etios followed his vehicle and attempted to overtake it. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read Full story : One dead, one injured in Wartburg shooting /

News Source : Witness

Wartburg shooting Crime news Gun violence Law enforcement investigation Community safety concerns