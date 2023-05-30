Warzone SMG Loadouts: Top 5 Submachine Gun (SMG) Loadouts for Warzone 2.0

The Best SMG Loadouts for Warzone 2.0

As the Warzone 2.0 meta is dominated by Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and LMGs, many players have neglected the use of SMGs. However, for those who prefer close-range combat, SMGs can still be a viable option. In this guide, we will provide you with the top 5 SMG loadouts for Warzone 2.0 to help you choose the best one for your playstyle.

Disclaimer

Before we get started, it is important to note that this list portrays the opinion of the writer and should not be taken as the final list. The best SMG loadout for you will depend on your personal preferences and playstyle.

Top 5 SMG Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2.0

5. MX9

The MX9 may not be the strongest SMG on this list, but its handling and speed make up for its lower damage. This weapon is often used to support sniper loadouts. If you’re looking to try something new, the MX9 is a decent option.

Attachments for the Best Loadout

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

Magazine: 32-Round Mag

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

4. Vaznev-9k

The Vaznev-9k has good damage and a decent fire rate, making it a reliable option for SMG users. Although its fire rate is lower than most SMGs, it excels in close-quarters combat and can still be a viable option as a sniper support.

Attachments for the Best Loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Stock: Markeev R7

3. Vel-46

The Vel-46 is a rendition of the classic MP7 from previous Call of Duty games, making it one of the best SMGs to use. Its minimal recoil, faster fire rate, and damage range make it an excellent choice for close-range combat. Despite the nerfs, it is still a viable pick in the Battle Royale.

Attachments for the Best Loadout

Magazine: 50-Round Mag

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Rear grip: ZLR Combat Grip

2. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is the most reliable SMG in Warzone 2.0, dominating the battlefield despite all the nerfs thrown towards it. Its minimal recoil, faster fire rate, and damage range make it one of the best weapons to use in the game, even with all the competition around it.

Attachments for the Best Loadout

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

1. PDSW-528

The PDSW-528 is the best SMG loadout in Warzone 2.0. This weapon has solidified its place as both a solo and support weapon, with a huge magazine size that eliminates the need for an extended mag attachment. This SMG is excellent for short to medium-range gunfights, making it a versatile choice for any player.

Attachments for the Best Loadout

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip+

Comb: TV Taccomb

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp.

While other weapons like the Minibak and the FSS Hurricane can also be made into good classes, the weapons on this list provide the most bang for their buck. Experiment with each loadout to find the best one for your playstyle and dominate the battlefield with your SMG skills.

Warzone 2.0 SMG Loadouts Best SMG Loadouts for Warzone 2.0 Top 5 SMGs for Warzone 2.0 Loadouts Warzone 2.0 SMG Loadout Guide SMG Loadout Tips for Warzone 2.0

News Source : The SportsRush

Source Link :Top 5 SMG Loadouts in Warzone 2.0/