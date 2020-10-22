Was Breasia Terrell Found Dead : No Breasia Terrell is Still Missing
A young Danvenport Iowa teen missing has not been found. 10 year old Breasia Terrell has been missing since July 10, 2020 .
An #AmberAlert remains active in the case of 10 year old #BreasiaTerrell, It’s been over 3 months since Terrell went missing, In July @FBIOmaha announced a $10,000 reward, A $3,500 reward has also been offered by the #QuadCities Crime Stoppers. #MISSING #MissingPerson #RETWEET pic.twitter.com/zzqvGmVjlR
— Krystal Bradsher #TrueCrime #ADOS 🇺🇸 (@STARING_KRYSTAL) October 21, 2020
