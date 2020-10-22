Was Breasia Terrell Found Dead : No Breasia Terrell is Still Missing

By | October 22, 2020
Was Breasia Terrell Found Dead : No Breasia Terrell is Still Missing

A young Danvenport Iowa teen missing has not been found. 10 year old Breasia Terrell  has been missing since July 10, 2020 .

🚨🚨 ACTIVE AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 ABDUCTION 🚨🚨
10 yr old Breasia Terrell was abducted out of Davenport, Iowa on JULY 10th, 🚩BUT IS STILL MISSING!!🚩
➡️SHE COULD BE ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY⬅️ PLZ SHARE. Someone knows something, if you believe you have seen this child, or heard someone talking about a situation that could be about this child PLZ SPEAK UP! #missing #MissingTeen #Abcnews #FoxNews #DailyMail #USAToday #bolo #SaveOurChildren
Image may contain: 1 person, text that says'MIIG& AMBER ALERT Breasia Terrell Issued for: lowa Jul 10, 2020 Davenport, IA 10 years Female Black Black Missing Since: Missing From: Age Now: Sex: Race: Hair Color: Eye Color: Height: Weight: Description: Brown 4'5" 75 lbs The child was last seen wearing an oversized white t- shirt and shorts THE CHILD IS AN AFRICAN AMERICAN FEMALE 10 YEARS OF AGE, FOUR FEET FIVE INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 75 POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES'

