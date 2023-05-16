Was Elizabeth Taylor Married When She Dead – Death – Obituary : Elizabeth Taylor: A Look at Her Marriages and Relationship Status at the Time of Her Death

Examining Elizabeth Taylor’s Marital and Relationship Status During Her Passing

Elizabeth Taylor: The Iconic Actress with a Tumultuous Personal Life

Elizabeth Taylor remains one of the most iconic actresses of Hollywood’s golden era. Her talent and beauty captivated audiences, but her personal life was equally captivating, particularly her many marriages and relationships. In this article, we will take a closer look at Taylor’s personal life, her marriages, and her legacy.

Marriages and Relationships

Taylor was married eight times to seven different men, making her a tabloid fixture throughout her life. Her first marriage was to hotel heir Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, but the union was short-lived, lasting only eight months. Taylor then married actor Michael Wilding in 1952, and the couple had two sons together before divorcing in 1957.

In 1957, Taylor married producer Mike Todd, who tragically died in a plane crash just over a year later. She then famously began a relationship with Todd’s best friend, singer Eddie Fisher, who was married to actress Debbie Reynolds at the time. The scandal caused a media frenzy, and Taylor was dubbed a home-wrecker by many. She and Fisher were married in 1959 but divorced in 1964.

Taylor’s next marriage was to actor Richard Burton, with whom she famously starred in the film “Cleopatra.” Their relationship was passionate but volatile, and they were married twice, from 1964 to 1974 and again from 1975 to 1976. During their time together, they traveled the world and lived a lavish lifestyle, but their relationship was plagued by infidelity and substance abuse.

After her second divorce from Burton, Taylor married politician John Warner in 1976. She became involved in politics and campaigned for her husband during his successful campaign for the Senate. However, their marriage was strained, and they divorced in 1982.

Taylor’s seventh marriage was to construction worker Larry Fortensky in 1991. The couple met while both were in rehab for substance abuse issues. They were married at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and divorced in 1996.

At the time of her death in 2011, Taylor was not married. She had been in a relationship with Jason Winters, a businessman, for several years before her death. The two met when Winters was a young man working as a maintenance worker on Taylor’s yacht. They reconnected years later when Winters was a successful entrepreneur.

Legacy

Despite her many marriages and relationships, Taylor was a beloved figure in Hollywood and beyond. She was known for her beauty, talent, and philanthropic work, particularly her advocacy for AIDS research and treatment. Taylor was one of the first celebrities to speak out about the AIDS epidemic, and she co-founded the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) in 1985.

Taylor was also a successful businesswoman, with her own line of fragrances and a jewelry collection that sold for millions of dollars at auction after her death. She was a trailblazer in many ways, both in her career and her personal life, and her legacy continues to inspire and captivate audiences today.

Conclusion

Elizabeth Taylor was a complex figure, with a personal life that was often the subject of tabloid headlines. However, she was also a talented actress, a successful businesswoman, and a passionate advocate for a cause that was often stigmatized. Taylor’s legacy is a testament to her resilience and her ability to rise above the challenges she faced in her personal life. She will always be remembered as one of Hollywood’s greatest icons.

Elizabeth Taylor marriage history Elizabeth Taylor’s death and relationships Elizabeth Taylor’s obituary and personal life Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy and love life Elizabeth Taylor’s marriages and Hollywood fame