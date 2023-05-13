Was Pentatonix On Broadway : Pentatonix Takes Broadway By Storm: A Review

Pentatonix Takes on Broadway with PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1

Pentatonix, the a cappella group that has taken the world by storm, has recently taken on Broadway with their latest album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1. The album features covers of some of the biggest pop hits of the year, and showcases the group’s incredible vocal talents. In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the album and how Pentatonix has adapted to the Broadway stage.

Pentatonix’s Broadway Experience

First and foremost, it’s important to note that Pentatonix is no stranger to Broadway. In fact, the group has performed on the Broadway stage before, most notably in a special performance at the Beacon Theatre in 2015. However, this album marks the first time that Pentatonix has released an album specifically geared towards Broadway audiences.

The Album

The album features covers of some of the biggest pop hits of the year, including “Attention” by Charlie Puth, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, and “New Rules” by Dua Lipa. While the songs are all incredibly popular, Pentatonix manages to put their own spin on them, adding their unique vocal arrangements and harmonies to each track. The result is a collection of songs that are both familiar and fresh, which is exactly what you want from a Broadway album.

One of the standout tracks on the album is their cover of “Havana” by Camila Cabello. The song, which features a Latin-inspired beat, is transformed by Pentatonix into a smooth and sultry a cappella ballad. Their harmonies are spot-on, and the song showcases the group’s ability to take a popular hit and make it their own.

Another highlight of the album is their cover of “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara. The song, which is already an emotional ballad, is made even more powerful by Pentatonix’s arrangement. The harmonies are haunting, and the group’s ability to build up the song to its climax is truly impressive.

One of the things that sets Pentatonix apart from other a cappella groups is their ability to incorporate beatboxing into their performances. This is especially evident on the album’s opening track, “Attention” by Charlie Puth. The beatboxing adds a layer of complexity to the song, and showcases the group’s incredible talent.

Overall, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1 is a fantastic album that showcases Pentatonix’s incredible vocal talents. The group has managed to take some of the biggest pop hits of the year and make them their own, adding their own unique spin and style to each track. The album is a must-listen for any Pentatonix fan, or for anyone who loves a cappella music.

The Broadway Performance

But how does the group’s performance translate to the Broadway stage? Pentatonix recently performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and the show was a hit with audiences. The group’s ability to build up a song to its climax was on full display, and their harmonies were flawless. They also incorporated some of their biggest hits, including “Daft Punk” and “Hallelujah,” into the setlist, which pleased longtime fans.

One of the standout moments of the show was their cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. The song is a classic, and Pentatonix managed to do it justice with their incredible vocal talents. The harmonies were spot-on, and the group’s ability to transition seamlessly between the song’s different sections was impressive.

Another highlight of the show was their cover of “Imagine” by John Lennon. The song is a timeless classic, and Pentatonix managed to add their own unique spin to it. The harmonies were beautiful, and the group’s ability to build up the song to its climax was truly impressive.

Overall, Pentatonix’s performance at the Beacon Theatre was a hit with audiences. The group’s incredible vocal talents were on full display, and their ability to adapt to the Broadway stage was impressive. It’s clear that Pentatonix has a bright future ahead of them, both in the world of a cappella music and on Broadway.

