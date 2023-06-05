“Washable Tablecloth” : Vintage Wooden Grain Pattern Cotton Linen Tablecloth for Home Decoration – 55″ X 87″ Oblong Shape, Ideal for Dinner and Picnic Tables, Washable by LeLehome Elome.

LeLehome Elome Cotton Linen Tablecloth with Vintage Wooden Grain Pattern – 55″ x 87″ Rectangular Table Cover for Dinner, Picnic, and Home Decoration, Machine Washable Oblong Shape



Price: $23.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 11:28:30 UTC – Details)





Elome tablecloths are a great way to add a touch of elegance and charm to your dining table. These tablecloths come in a variety of patterns and sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your table. With so many different sizes available for different size and shape tables, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, there are some simple guidelines that you can follow to help you make the right choice.

When choosing the size of your tablecloth, it’s important to consider the length, width, and drop of the cloth. The length of the tablecloth should be the length of your table plus an additional 40-60cm. The width of the cloth should be the width of your table plus an additional 40-60cm. The drop of the cloth should be between 20-30cm for a formal dining table and between 10-20cm for a coffee table. However, these guidelines are not set in stone, and you can choose the size that best suits your preferences and the actual situation.

The Elome tablecloths are made from 100% cotton linen, which makes them soft and durable. They won’t stick to your skin when you’re having dinner and are breathable, which makes them perfect for use in any weather. The vintage and elegant look of the tablecloths make them a great idea for decorating your table, whether it’s for a formal dinner or a casual meal with friends and family. They’re suitable for use on a dinner table, coffee table, book desk, storage table, and more, both indoors and outdoors.

Both hand washing and machine washing are available options when it comes to cleaning your Elome tablecloth. Machine wash it on a delicate cycle, or hand wash it for best results. Lay it flat to dry, and it will be ready to use again in no time. The tablecloths come packaged in a plastic bag, along with the tablecloth itself.

In conclusion, Elome tablecloths are a great way to add a touch of elegance to your dining table. They come in a variety of patterns and sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your table. When choosing the size, consider the length, width, and drop of the cloth. The tablecloths are made from 100% cotton linen, which makes them soft and durable, and they’re suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. With proper care, they will last for years to come and add a touch of charm to any meal.



