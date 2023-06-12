Washington Heights Home Tragedy: Death of 8-Month-Old Taya Morris Reported in Obituary

Taya Morris, 8-Month-Old Found Dead Inside Washington Heights Home

Taya Morris, an 8-month-old infant, was discovered lifeless inside her family’s residence in Washington Heights on Tuesday. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

According to reports, paramedics were called to the scene after the baby’s mother found her unresponsive in her crib. They attempted to revive Taya, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family’s home has been sealed off as police investigate the incident. The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Taya’s family is devastated by the loss of their precious child and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

