Washington Movie Theater Shooting Resulted in One Confirmed Fatality today.

A person was fatally shot during a screening of “Transformers” at a Washington state theater, according to authorities who spoke to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV. The incident was reported to police around midnight on Tuesday, but no arrests have been made. The shooting seemed to be targeted, and both the victim and the suspect were watching the movie. Witnesses reported seeing police lights in the theater during the incident. Kent, where the shooting took place, is located about 20 miles south of Seattle.

News Source : Kerry Breen

Source Link :1 person reportedly dead after shooting inside Washington movie theater/