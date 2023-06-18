Washington Music Festival: Shooting at Amphitheater in Campground Leaves 3 Injured and 1 Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington state, an “active shooter” opened fire, resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of three others. The suspect was later arrested and the area was secured by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect and victims were not identified, and police did not speculate on a motive for the shootings. The amphitheater was hosting the Beyond Wonderland festival, which can accommodate 27,500 people. Before the suspect was apprehended, he continued to fire randomly into the crowd. Beyond Wonderland later announced on Twitter that there was no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds, and asked individuals to avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it was closed due to the incident.

News Source : Messenger Editors

