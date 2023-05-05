“Washington shooting” Today : Another Kapurthala native shot dead in Washington, following 2 brothers’ killing in the US

Another Punjabi Man Shot Dead in the US, Family Seeks Help to Repatriate Body

In yet another tragic incident, a Punjabi man was shot dead in Vancouver city, Washington, on Thursday. The victim, identified as Navjot Singh, 30, hailed from Jalalbulana village in Kapurthala district. The family of the deceased has reached out to Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal for help in repatriating Singh’s body to India.

According to Seechewal’s letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, Singh was working at a store-cum-gas station when some robbers barged in and started fighting with him before firing bullets. Singh’s family has stated that he was unmarried and had gone to the US around a year ago as he wanted to settle there.

This incident comes just a day after two brothers from Kapurthala district, Dilraj Singh Deepi, 31, and his younger brother Gora, 26, were shot dead outside a shopping mall in Portland city. They were killed following an argument with another Punjab native. Deepi had been living in the US for the past 10 years and was married, while Gora had gone to the US around a month ago.

The incidents have sent shockwaves across the Indian community in the US and have raised concerns about the safety of Punjabi immigrants in the country. Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has urged the Indian government to intervene in the matter and take every possible effort to bring Navjot Singh’s body to India at the earliest.

It is not the first time that Punjabi immigrants have faced violence in the US. The community has been a target of hate crimes, racial discrimination, and violence in recent years. Many Punjabi immigrants go to the US in search of better opportunities, but incidents like these have raised questions over their safety and security in the country.

The Indian government has taken note of the incidents and has assured the families of the deceased of all possible assistance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Indian embassy in the US is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the local authorities.

In conclusion, the recent incidents of violence against Punjabi immigrants in the US are a cause for concern and require urgent attention from both the Indian and US governments. It is essential to ensure the safety and security of immigrants, and steps should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The families of the deceased deserve justice, and efforts should be made to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Day after 2 brothers killed in US, another Kapurthala native shot dead in Washington/