Washington State Music Festival Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 3 Injured today.

Police reported that two individuals lost their lives and three others were wounded in a shooting close to a Washington state campground where people were attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a notification of the shooting near the small city of George, situated 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle, right before 8:30 p.m. Officers pursued the suspect and took them into custody. The victims’ identities and conditions are not yet known. The Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival organizers announced on social media that Sunday’s event at the Gorge Amphitheatre was canceled. The shooting took place in the overflow camping area adjacent to the concert stages, according to the sheriff’s office. KREM-TV stated that the shooter was among the three injured, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Kyle Foreman.

News Source : ASSOCIATED PRESS

Source Link :2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival/