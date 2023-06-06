Washington State’s Beautiful Town: Washington State’s Most Beautiful Town

Exploring Stehekin: Washington’s Hidden Gem

Washington state is home to numerous breathtaking towns, making it a challenge to pick just one as the most beautiful. While cities like Friday Harbor, Poulsbo, and Leavenworth are popular choices, there is one hidden gem that takes the cake. Tucked away in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area lies the charming town of Stehekin, Chelan County. With only 75 registered permanent residents, Stehekin is a small town that attracts many tourists for its outdoor activities and serene ambiance.

If you haven’t visited Stehekin before, here are seven things you can do to make the most of your trip:

Visit the Old Log Cabin Schoolhouse

Stehekin’s Old Log Cabin Schoolhouse is a historic building that dates back to 1921. It used to be a school for the children of the town, but now serves as a museum that showcases the town’s history and culture. It’s a great place to learn about Stehekin’s past and get a sense of its community.

Rent a Bike to Ride Around

Stehekin is a small town, but it’s still worth exploring on bike. You can rent a bike at the Stehekin Valley Ranch and ride around the town’s picturesque roads. You’ll get to see the town’s stunning scenery up close and at your own pace.

Park Your Boat in the Marina Dock

If you’re visiting Stehekin by boat, you can park it at the marina dock and explore the town on foot. The marina is located in the heart of the town and provides easy access to its many attractions.

Camp Nearby at the Lakeview Campground

For those who want to spend the night in Stehekin, the Lakeview Campground is a great option. It’s located just a few miles from the town and offers stunning views of the lake and mountains. The campground has plenty of amenities, including picnic areas, fire pits, and restrooms.

Take the Hiking Trail at Lakeshore Trailhead

If you’re a fan of hiking, you shouldn’t miss the Lakeshore Trailhead. It’s a popular trail that offers stunning views of Lake Chelan and the surrounding mountains. The trail is well-maintained and is suitable for hikers of all levels.

Visit the Gorgeous Rainbow Falls Waterfall

Rainbow Falls is one of Stehekin’s most popular attractions, and for good reason. The waterfall is located just a short hike from the town and offers breathtaking views of the cascading water. It’s a great spot for taking photos and relaxing in the natural surroundings.

Take a 50-Minute Tour on the Red Bus Shuttle

For those who want to see all of Stehekin’s attractions, taking a tour on the Red Bus Shuttle is a great option. The shuttle takes you around the town and stops at all the major attractions. The tour lasts for 50 minutes and provides an informative and entertaining experience.

In conclusion, Stehekin is a hidden gem that’s worth exploring. With its stunning scenery, rich history, and outdoor activities, it’s a great destination for anyone who wants to experience the beauty of Washington state. Whether you’re visiting for a day or a week, there’s plenty to see and do in Stehekin.

