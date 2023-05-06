Washoe County School Delay : Delayed Start of 2021-2022 School Year Announced by Washoe County School District

The 2021-2022 School Year in Washoe County School District Will Commence Later than Planned

Reasons for the Delay

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Washoe County School District to delay the start of the 2021-2022 school year by one week. The district’s decision to delay the start of the school year was made with the safety of students and staff in mind. The new start date for the school year is Monday, August 16th, instead of the original plan of August 9th.

The district’s officials took into consideration a variety of factors, including the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, and the need to provide ample time for staff to receive vaccinations before the start of the school year. The additional week will allow school officials to continue preparing for the upcoming academic year, including finalizing safety protocols and ensuring that all necessary resources are in place.

Safety Measures in Place

The Washoe County School District is implementing numerous safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. These measures include requiring masks for all students and staff, implementing social distancing guidelines, and increasing cleaning and sanitization protocols. The district is also encouraging all eligible students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The district is working with local health officials to provide vaccination clinics for staff and students who wish to receive the vaccine.

Parental Inconvenience

The delay in the start of the school year may be inconvenient for some families, but it is a necessary step in ensuring the safety of students and staff. The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students, and this delay will help to ensure that the necessary precautions are in place before students return to the classroom. Parents and students can expect to receive more information from the district in the coming weeks regarding the start of the school year and any additional safety measures that may be implemented. The district is also encouraging parents to stay informed and to reach out to school officials with any questions or concerns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the decision to delay the start of the school year is a necessary step in ensuring the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The district is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus in schools, including requiring masks and social distancing, increasing cleaning protocols, and encouraging vaccination. Parents and students can expect to receive more information from the district in the coming weeks as preparations for the new school year continue.