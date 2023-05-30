“watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live stream”: Guide to Watching Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo on DAZN in the UK – Live Streaming Details, Fight Card, Start Time, and Viewing Guide

The Opponent Has Changed But the Ambition for Claressa Shields Remains the Same

Claressa Shields, the undisputed women’s middleweight champion, is set to defend her titles against Maricela Cornejo this Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The fight was originally supposed to be against Hanna Gabriels, but the Costa Rican boxer was removed from the card after a VADA test conducted earlier this month. Regardless of the change in opponent, Shields’ ambition to retain her titles remains the same.

Shields, also known as the “GWOAT” (Greatest Woman Of All Time), has a perfect record of 13-0-0, with 2 KOs. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first American boxer, male or female, to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. Shields turned pro in November 2016 and won her first world title in only her fourth professional fight.

Her opponent, Maricela Cornejo, is a 36-year-old American boxer with a record of 16-5-0, with 6 KOs. Cornejo has won her last three fights, which have taken her to the top of the WBC, WBO, and IBF contenders rankings. She is a former WBC international super middleweight champion and has also held the WBC and NABF middleweight titles.

The fight between Shields and Cornejo will be broadcast globally on DAZN, except for Latin America, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovenia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia, Philippines, China, South Africa, France, and Nicaragua. Viewers in the UK and elsewhere can watch the fight as part of their DAZN subscription.

The event is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Shields vs. Cornejo fight card will also feature Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs. Wendy Toussaint for the super welterweight, Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods for the middleweight, Joseph Hicks vs. Antonio Todd for the WBC Americas silver middleweight title, Marlon Harrington vs. Gheith Mohamed for the super welterweight, Joshua James Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett for the super lightweight, Vernon Webber vs. Fern. Rod. Simoes de Almeida for the cruiserweight, and Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown for the featherweight.

Shields has been training hard for the fight, and she is confident in her abilities. She has been vocal about her desire to become the greatest boxer of all time, male or female. She believes that she has what it takes to achieve that goal, and she is determined to prove it in the ring.

Shields has also been an advocate for women’s boxing, and she has been working hard to promote the sport. She believes that women’s boxing deserves more recognition and support, and she is doing her part to make that happen.

In conclusion, the change in opponent has not dampened Shields’ ambition to retain her titles and become the greatest boxer of all time. She has been training hard for the fight, and she is determined to prove that she is the best in the world. The fight between Shields and Cornejo is sure to be an exciting one, and fans around the world will be tuning in to see who will come out on top.

News Source : Alexander Netherton

Source Link :How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo on DAZN in the UK – Live stream info, start time, fight card, how to watch/