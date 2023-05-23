“watch golf online”: Watching Golf This Week: A Guide

Upcoming Golf Tournaments in Australia: Charles Schwab Challenge, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, KLM Open, and LIV Golf Washington DC

Golf enthusiasts in Australia are in for a treat as several exciting tournaments are set to take place in the coming days, including the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, KLM Open, and LIV Golf Washington DC. Here’s a closer look at each of these events.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge is set to take place from May 27-30 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This tournament is part of the PGA Tour and is known for its challenging course that tests the skills of even the most seasoned golfers.

The first round of the tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 27, at 11 pm AEST, with featured groups being broadcast on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The second round will take place on Friday, May 28, at 11 pm AEST, also with featured groups being broadcast on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The third and final rounds will take place on Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, respectively, with coverage starting at 3 am AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play is a unique tournament that pits golfers against each other in one-on-one match play format. This year’s event will take place from May 26-30 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first round of the tournament will take place on Thursday, May 27, at 3:30 am AEST, with coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, respectively, with coverage starting at 9 am AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The semifinals and finals will take place on Sunday, May 30, with coverage starting at 8 am AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The final day of the tournament will be on Monday, May 31, with coverage starting at 8:30 am AEST on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

DP World Tour: KLM Open

The KLM Open is an annual golf tournament that takes place in the Netherlands. This year’s event will take place from September 16-19 at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will take place on Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17, respectively, with coverage starting at 9:30 pm AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The third round will take place on Saturday, September 18, with coverage starting at 8:45 pm AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The final round will take place on Sunday, September 19, with coverage starting at 8:30 am AEST on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf Washington DC

LIV Golf Washington DC is a new golf tournament that is set to take place from June 3-6 at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. This tournament features some of the top golfers in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, and Bryson DeChambeau.

The start times for the first, second, and third rounds of the tournament have yet to be confirmed, but they will be broadcast on 7plus. The final round will take place on Monday, June 7, with coverage starting at 7plus.

In conclusion, golf fans in Australia have several exciting tournaments to look forward to in the coming days and months. Whether it’s the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, KLM Open, or LIV Golf Washington DC, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your clubs and get ready to watch some great golf action!

News Source : Golf Australia

Source Link :How to watch this week’s golf/