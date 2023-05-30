“watch golf”: Watching Golf This Week: A Guide

Upcoming Golf Tournaments in Australia: The Memorial Tournament, Mizuho Americas Open, and Porsche European Open

Golf enthusiasts in Australia have a lot to look forward to with three exciting tournaments coming up in the next few days. The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mizuho Americas Open, and Porsche European Open are all set to take place, and fans can catch the action live on Fox Sports 503, 505, 506, and 577, as well as on Kayo.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is a PGA Tour event that will be held at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Monday, June 7, with the first and second rounds being played on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Fans can tune in to Fox Sports 503 and Kayo from 9:30 pm to 4 am (AEST) to catch the featured groups, while the regular coverage will start at 4 am and run until 8 am. The third and final rounds will take place on Sunday and Monday, with coverage starting at 2:30 am and running until 8 am.

The Mizuho Americas Open is an LPGA Tour event that will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament will run from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7, with the first and second rounds being played on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Fans can catch the action live on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo from 2 am to 4 am (AEST) on both days. The third and final rounds will take place on Sunday and Monday, with coverage starting at 7 am and running until 10 am on Fox Sports 506 and 577, respectively.

The Porsche European Open is a DP World Tour event that will be held at the Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany. The tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6, with the first and second rounds being played on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Fans can tune in to Fox Sports 505 and Kayo from 9 pm to 2 am (AEST) on both days to catch the action. The third round will take place on Saturday, with coverage starting at 10:20 pm and running until 1:30 am on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. The final round will take place on Sunday, with coverage starting at 9 pm and running until 1:30 am on the same channels.

All three tournaments promise to be exciting, with top players from around the world vying for the coveted titles. Fans in Australia can catch the action live on Fox Sports and Kayo, or follow the results on Golf Australia’s website. With the tournaments taking place at different times, there’s something for everyone, and fans can look forward to several sleepless nights as they watch their favorite players in action.

In conclusion, the upcoming golf tournaments in Australia are a treat for golf enthusiasts, with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mizuho Americas Open, and Porsche European Open offering plenty of drama and excitement. Fans can catch all the action live on Fox Sports and Kayo, or follow the results on Golf Australia’s website. With top players from around the world competing, these tournaments promise to be a thrilling ride for golf fans.

News Source : Golf Australia

Source Link :How to watch this week’s golf/