Watch MLB game live: How to Predict, Select, and View MLB Games

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: MLB Odds, Prediction & How to Watch

The Kansas City Royals (14-31) will visit the Chicago White Sox (16-29) for the first of a three-game series on Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. In this article, we will provide a preview of the MLB odds, a prediction, pick, and how to watch the game.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

According to FanDuel, the MLB odds for the game are as follows:

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-176)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Royals vs. White Sox

The game will be televised on Bally Sports and Root Sports, and it can also be streamed on MLB.tv. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Despite their poor record, the Royals have shown signs of life this month with two series wins in their last three tries. Veteran Zack Greinke (1-4) will make his 10th start of the season for the Royals tonight. Although he is no longer the dominant starter he once was, he remains a formidable option and is fully capable of propelling his team to victory. The Royals have also seen an uptick in production from star catcher Salvador Perez, who has been hitting well this month.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have slowly begun to turn things around after an abysmal first month of the season. Former top prospect Michael Kopech (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season for the White Sox tonight. Although he has struggled this season, his strikeout numbers remain strong. The White Sox have also seen an improved offensive effort from Luis Robert, who has been hitting well this month.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Although the Royals took three out of four against the White Sox last week, we expect the White Sox to come out with vengeance tonight thanks to their improved offensive effort. Our final prediction and pick for the game is the Chicago White Sox to cover the spread at -1.5 (+146).

