“Watch NBA Finals 2023 online”: Game 1 (2,3,4…) of the NBA Finals 2023: Schedule, TV Details and Online Streaming Options for Heat vs Nuggets

The 2023 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets are set to face off in the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday night, after the Miami Heat won their Eastern Conference Finals game against the Boston Celtics. Led by Jimmy Butler, who scored an impressive 28 points, the Heat won the game 103-84, earning them the Eastern Conference Finals MVP title.

Despite Boston winning three consecutive games, regaining momentum in the series, their return to TD Garden for Game 7 was not very promising. Their performance at home during the postseason had been lackluster, winning only half of their ten home games before this match. The atmosphere at the Garden was electric in the half-hour lead-up to the game, reminiscent of the days of Larry Bird. However, Boston’s hopes were dashed early in the game when Jayson Tatum twisted his ankle on the first possession, rendering him ineffective throughout the rest of the match, contributing to their eventual loss.

Following the defeat in Game 6 against Miami, the Heat surprisingly displayed a sense of calmness. As evident from Monday’s game, Eric Spoelstra had effectively prepared his team for Game 7 despite the devastating loss. The Heat’s unwavering determination and perseverance paid off, making them only the second eight-seeded team to reach the Finals. They carry this resilient mindset into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Denver on Thursday night.

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m., ABC*

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m., ABC

Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m., ABC

Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m., ABC

*all times ET

For those looking to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, TNT, ESPN, and ESPN platforms air and stream the games exclusively. While NBA League Pass offers live games, news, highlights, studio shows, and classic matchups from the archives, it doesn’t cover NBA Playoff games. Fortunately, several streaming platforms and cable networks can stream these channels, including Fubo, which provides a wide range of programming.

Fubo offers Fubo Pro at $74.99 per month after a one-week free trial, which includes access to 151 channels, including ESPN, over 100 sporting events, a cloud DVR capable of storing up to 1,000 hours of content, and the ability to stream on an unlimited number of screens within the home. For Spanish-speaking sports fans, Fubo offers a discounted Latino package priced at $24.99 per month (regularly $32.99), catering to their preferences and ensuring a comprehensive sports viewing experience.

As we look forward to the 2023 NBA Finals, it’s clear that both the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets have fought hard to make it this far. With Jimmy Butler leading the Heat and Nikola Jokic leading the Nuggets, it’s sure to be an intense and exciting series. So, don’t miss out on the action and make sure to tune in to the 2023 NBA Finals on FuboTV or your preferred streaming platform.

