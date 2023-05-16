“Watch NHL and NBA playoffs without cable”: Discover How to Stream NHL and NBA Playoffs without a Cable Subscription

Why Sling TV is the Better Option for Sports Fans

For too long, sports fans have been stuck with overpriced and underused cable packages so they can catch their favorite teams. But now there’s a better, more affordable way to watch the NHL, NBA, WNBA and more.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is the first app-based service that lets audiences stream live TV and on-demand content over the internet. The set-up is simple, letting subscribers watch live sports, their favorite network shows and even local news (in many markets) without a monthly cable bill. Sling TV aims to keep monthly bills low, and customers can cancel at any time. Their packages are customizable, to connect viewers with the programming that they love.

For basketball fans

For $40 a month (but $10 off that first month), hoops fanatics can tune in live for all the playoff games – whether they’re on TNT, ESPN, ABC (ESPN3) or NBA TV. Over the course of the year, Sling TV lets fans watch the entire NBA season for an average of $888 less than cable. WBNA fans are equally covered with a Sling TV plan. From the Season Tip-Off game on May 19 through the playoffs, the same packages will let viewers tune in to every game that’s broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

For hockey fans

Starting at $40 a month, Sling TV’s Orange tier of service lets fans watch every post-season game. Customers pay at least $29 more monthly with other streaming services. Add on the NHL Network, which delivers the latest news and expert analysis.

Why choose Sling TV over cable or other streaming services?

Add favorites: Love movies? Add on Premium Pass (with Showtime, Starz and MGM+). Live and breathe football? Choose the NFL Football package (with NFL RedZone, NFL Network and NFC games on FOX in select markets) or the Ultimate Football packages (with Monday Night Football on ESPN, NFL RedZone and College football conference coverage with SEC, BIG TEN, PAC12 and Longhorn Network).

Cheaper than cable: Sling is cheaper than most cable TV providers, and it is estimated customers can save hundreds each year when they make the switch.

Convenient and so easy to use: Watch what you want, when you want, where you want. Stream all channels at home or on the go from any device and also record 50 hours of live TV for free.

Pause or cancel when you want: Sling TV lets you pause, adjust your plan or cancel anytime, with no long-term contracts.

With Sling TV, audiences get to cut the cord – and choose the right television option, including Channel Add-ons, Premiums Add-ons, DVR Plus and more. Learn more at Sling.com.

Conclusion

Sling TV is the solution for sports fans who want to enjoy live games without the high cost of cable. With customizable packages and the ability to cancel anytime, Sling TV is the better option for sports fans who want to watch their favorite teams. So, cut the cord and make the switch to Sling TV today.

News Source : The Arizona Republic

Source Link :Here’s how to watch the NHL and NBA playoffs without cable/