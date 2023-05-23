“Watch Prediction”: Anticipation, Selection, Viewing Guide

The St. Louis Cardinals Take on the Cincinnati Reds in Second Game of Four-Game Series

The St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) are set to face off against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) in the second game of a four-game series at Great American Ballpark on Tuesday night. As this matchup unfolds, we’ll provide a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick, and let you know how to watch the game.

In game one of this series, both teams showed their offensive prowess, with the Reds clinching a 6-5 victory in extra innings. The Cardinals managed to claw their way back after being down 5-4 in the fifth inning, but the Reds ultimately came out on top. Paul DeJong had an impressive performance with two hits and four RBI, including a three-run homer. Meanwhile, Spencer Steer hit a home run for the Reds, and Jonathan India, Matt McLain, and Nick Senzel each had two hits.

Game two is expected to be just as close, with Adam Wainwright pitching for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft starting for the Reds.

Cardinals-Reds MLB Odds

Here are the latest Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+106)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

If you’re looking to watch the Cardinals vs. Reds game, you can catch it on Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio. Alternatively, you can stream the game with an MLB TV Subscription. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT.

For those interested in a free trial, you can click here to watch MLB games live with fuboTV.

Why the Cardinals Could Cover the Spread

Graham Ashcraft has had a difficult start to May, allowing 28 hits and 19 earned runs in just 18 1/3 innings pitched over four starts. If he continues to struggle, the Cardinals could take advantage and cover the spread. Additionally, the Cardinals have been heating up lately, with players like Nolan Gorman, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado poised to make an impact.

Why the Reds Could Cover the Spread

Adam Wainwright hasn’t had a great start to the season, giving up at least four runs in each of his first three starts. He’s also been a flyball pitcher this season, which could be problematic in a small field like Great American Ballpark. The Reds could capitalize on Wainwright’s struggles and cover the spread if they stay back on the ball and hit it around the yard.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Both teams have the potential for a high-scoring game, and while the Cardinals have been heating up, the Reds are more likely to cover the spread at home. Therefore, our final Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick is for the Reds to cover the spread at +1.5 (-128) and for the game to go over 10 (-115).

