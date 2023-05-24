Watch Prediction: Predict, Select, and View: A Comprehensive Guide

The Oakland Athletics Look to End Losing Streak Against Seattle Mariners

The Oakland Athletics (10-40) are facing off against the Seattle Mariners (24-24) in an attempt to end their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night. With the MLB odds in favor of the Mariners, let’s take a closer look at the matchup and make a prediction and pick.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Athletics have struggled against the Mariners this season, batting an average of .172 in five games. Their lack of runs in the first two games of this series has only added to their woes. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a batting average of .234 against the Athletics this season and have eight home runs as a team. Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with six RBI in five games against the Athletics.

Pitching Matchup

The starting pitchers for this game are Ken Waldichuk for the Athletics and Bryce Miller for the Mariners. Waldichuk has been the Athletics’ most successful pitcher this season, with five of the team’s ten wins coming in games where he started. Miller, on the other hand, has been off to a fantastic start in his MLB career with a WHIP of 0.51 and just four earned runs allowed in 25 1/3 innings pitched. In his debut against the Athletics, he threw six innings, allowed one run on two hits, and struck out ten.

MLB Odds and How to Watch

The MLB odds for this game, courtesy of FanDuel, have the Mariners as the favorites with a -1.5 spread. The over/under is set at 8.5. The game will be available to watch on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, as well as through an MLB TV subscription.

Prediction and Pick

While the Athletics have shown some success with Waldichuk on the mound, the Mariners have the edge in this game with Miller’s impressive stats and their solid performance against the Athletics this season. Our final prediction and pick for this game is the Mariners covering the spread at -1.5 and the game going over 8.5.

