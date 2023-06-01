“watch The Ultimate Fighter 31 UK”: A Guide to Watching The Ultimate Fighter 31 in the UK

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter Kicks Off with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as Coaches

The Ultimate Fighter, the popular mixed martial arts reality television show, is back with its 31st season. This time around, two of the most dynamic fighters in the UFC, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, are coaching opposing teams of aspiring mixed martial artists.

The show follows a format where the fighters live together in a house and compete against each other in a series of challenges and fights. The winner of the show gets a contract with the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and a chance to make a name for themselves in the sport.

McGregor and Chandler’s teams consist of fighters who are looking to make their way into the UFC for the first time, as well as those who have fought in the promotion in the past and are looking to make a comeback. Both coaches have a wealth of experience and knowledge in the sport, and their guidance and mentorship will be invaluable to the fighters on their teams.

McGregor, who has competed in the UFC in multiple weight classes and is known for his striking ability, has coached on the show before. In 2015, he went up against Urijah Faber as a coach and won with his team. This time around, he will be facing off against Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight champion and one of the newest additions to the UFC roster.

While the show is a competition in and of itself, the real prize for the fighters is a chance to compete in the UFC and make a career out of mixed martial arts. The UFC is the pinnacle of the sport, with the best fighters in the world competing against each other in front of millions of fans around the globe.

The Ultimate Fighter is a great way for up-and-coming fighters to get exposure and gain experience in the sport. The show has produced some of the biggest names in the UFC, including Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, and Tony Ferguson, among others.

The first episode of the new season aired on May 30th in the US and June 1st in the UK. The series will air weekly episodes until the week of August 14th. In the US, the show is being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, while BT Sport is airing the show in the UK.

BT Sport customers can watch the programme on TV and on the BT Sport app and website, with episodes going live at 10pm BST each Thursday. It is worth noting that BT Sport is being rebranded to TNT Sports in July.

As always, the show promises to be exciting and full of drama, with the fighters living together in close quarters and competing against each other in a variety of challenges and fights. McGregor and Chandler are two of the most charismatic and entertaining fighters in the UFC, and their coaching styles and personalities are sure to make for great television.

While the show is just the beginning for the fighters, it is a crucial step in their journey to the top of the sport. With the guidance of McGregor and Chandler, they will have the best possible chance to succeed and make a name for themselves in the world of mixed martial arts.

News Source : Alex Pattle

Source Link :How to watch The Ultimate Fighter 31 in the UK/