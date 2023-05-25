“watch Virginia game”: A Guide to Watching the Game against Virginia on Tuesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a mission to claim the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, and their journey continues on Thursday afternoon in Durham as they take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament so far, and this game promises to be an exciting clash of the titans.

UNC started their campaign on a high note, dispatching the Yellow Jackets 11-5 in their opening game. Their hitters were in fine form, and they will be looking to continue their hot streak against the Cavaliers. Virginia, on the other hand, had a dominant outing against Georgia Tech, winning 15-1 and highlighting the Yellow Jackets’ struggles on the mound.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, UNC emerged victorious, winning the final game of the three-game series and keeping the Cavaliers scoreless. However, this game promises to be a different proposition, with both teams heavily reliant on their hitting to lead the way. North Carolina’s bullpen will be crucial in this game, as they look to contain the Cavaliers’ potent batting lineup.

Fans can catch all the action live on ACCN, with the game set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, and fans can also tune in to SiriusXM for live radio coverage. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial for new users.

The Tar Heels’ journey to the ACC Championship has been a long and challenging one, but they have shown time and again that they have what it takes to emerge victorious. With a talented squad and an excellent coaching staff, UNC is well-positioned to claim the title this year. Fans can follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes, and opinions by following @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and liking their page on Facebook.

In conclusion, the UNC Tar Heels’ road to the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship continues on Thursday afternoon as they take on the Virginia Cavaliers in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament so far, and this game could go either way. However, with their potent hitting and solid bullpen, the Tar Heels are well-positioned to emerge victorious and take one step closer to claiming the title. Fans can catch all the action live on ACCN, SiriusXM, ESPN+, and fuboTV, and stay tuned for ongoing coverage of the Tar Heels’ journey to the ACC Championship.

