“Watch Who Killed Our Father Lifetime”: A Guide to Watching “Who Killed Our Father?” on Lifetime

Everything You Need to Know About Lifetime’s “Who Killed Our Father?”

If you’re a fan of Lifetime movies, you know that they never disappoint in delivering twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat. This weekend’s original movie premiere, “Who Killed Our Father?”, is no exception.

The Plot

Kirsten Comerford stars as Leila, a young woman who discovers that she has a whole other family after taking a DNA test. She even has a sister (Devin Cecchetto)! However, her joy is short-lived when she finds out that her biological father has been murdered. Alongside her newly discovered sister, Leila sets out to solve the mystery of who killed their father and why. But what if the murderer is part of the family, too?

When to Watch

“Who Killed Our Father?” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET. If you have a cable login, you can also stream it live via Lifetime’s website. If you don’t have a cable login, you can still watch the movie as it airs on the following live TV streaming services: frndly, Hulu, Sling TV, and Philo.

Reruns and Streaming

If you miss the premiere, you can catch a rerun on Lifetime on Sunday, May 28 at 12 a.m. ET. You can also stream the movie on-demand via frndly, Hulu, Sling TV, and Philo. If you miss the initial airing, you can stream the movie for free (with ads) on Lifetime’s website the next day.

The Cast

The cast of “Who Killed Our Father?” includes Kirsten Comerford (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Devin Cecchetto (Don’t Sell My Baby), Joanne Boland (Chapelwaite), Jeff Teravainen (Skymed), JaNae Armogan (Good Witch), and Sam Ashe Arnold (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.)

Is it Based on a True Story?

No, “Who Killed Our Father?” is not based on a true story. You can watch the movie without worrying that it is based on any real-life murder. However, if you’re interested in true crime docuseries with similar themes or titles, you can stream “I Just Killed My Dad” on Netflix.

Overall, “Who Killed Our Father?” promises to be a thrilling ride full of suspense and unexpected twists. Be sure to tune in or stream it to see if Leila and her sister can solve the mystery of their father’s death.

News Source : Brett White

Source Link :How to Watch ‘Who Killed Our Father?’ on Lifetime/