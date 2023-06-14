Water Gun Mistakenly Causes School Lockdown in OPP Roundup today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported several unusual events, including a high school lockdown after a student brought a water gun resembling a handgun, the use of a license plate reader to find a missing elderly man with dementia, a man violating his house arrest to sell drugs, a police dog helping to find a firearm, and two dogs suspected of killing cats on the loose. A man was also charged with drug trafficking after being found high on drugs in a restaurant.

School lockdown False alarm Water gun Safety protocols Law enforcement response

News Source : thestar.com

Source Link :OPP roundup: ‘Firearm’ prompting school lockdown turned out to be water gun/